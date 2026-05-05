Marine Drive Car Fire Video: Vehicle Catches Blaze in Mumbai, Traffic Disrupted
A car caught fire on Marine Drive in Mumbai on Tuesday evening, May 5, leading to traffic disruption in the area. The vehicle was completely gutted in the blaze. Journalist Richa Pinto posted the video of the burning car was posted on X.
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A car caught fire on Marine Drive in Mumbai on Tuesday evening, May 5, leading to traffic disruption in the area. The vehicle was completely gutted in the blaze. Journalist Richa Pinto posted the video of the burning car was posted on X. according to the local media, all five occupants inside the car escaped safely, and no injuries have been reported. More details are awaited. Kurla Bus Fire: Double-Decker Electric Bus Gutted in Blaze at BEST Depot in Mumbai, No Casualty Reported (Watch Videos).
Marine Drive Car Fire Video
Blaze in a car today near C road on Marine Drive. pic.twitter.com/rMIEccEDVB
— Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) May 5, 2026
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2026 07:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).