Marine Drive Car Fire Video: Vehicle Catches Blaze in Mumbai, Traffic Disrupted

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

A car caught fire on Marine Drive in Mumbai on Tuesday evening, May 5, leading to traffic disruption in the area. The vehicle was completely gutted in the blaze. Journalist Richa Pinto posted the video of the burning car was posted on X. according to the local media, all five occupants inside the car escaped safely, and no injuries have been reported. More details are awaited. Kurla Bus Fire: Double-Decker Electric Bus Gutted in Blaze at BEST Depot in Mumbai, No Casualty Reported (Watch Videos).

Marine Drive Car Fire Video

Blaze in a car today near C road on Marine Drive. pic.twitter.com/rMIEccEDVB — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) May 5, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Richa Pinto), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2026 07:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).