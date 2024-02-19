In a shocking case of animal cruelty, around 70 dogs were allegedly killed by injecting them with poison in Macherla village of Armoor Mandal in Telangana's Nizamabad district. The incident reportedly happened on February 15-16. According to ANI, an FIR has been registered against Macherla Village Sarpanch, Village Secretary and others in Armoor of Telangana's Nizamabad for allegedly killing the dogs. A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and the Indian Penal Code, 1860, at the Armoor police station. The police have launched an investigation and are collecting evidence from the spot. The accused are yet to be arrested. Telangana Shocker: Over 20 Stray Dogs Found Dead in Mahabubnagar, Police Launch Probe.

Mass Killing of Dogs in Telangana

Telangana | FIR registered against Macherla Village Sarpanch, Village Secretary and others in Armoor of Nizamabad for allegedly killing around 70 dogs by injecting them with poison. Sections of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act invoked. The incident had reportedly happened on… — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2024

