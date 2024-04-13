A shocking incident has emerged from the Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh, where a young girl was forcibly kissed by a miscreant on the street. The incident, which occurred in the presence of a child who began to scream, was captured on CCTV and has since gone viral on social media. The incident took place in the Govardhan police station area of Mathura district. The victim, a 15-year-old girl from West Bengal, was visiting Mathura with her family for sightseeing. She was carrying a child in her arms and was accompanied by a 7-year-old girl when the miscreant approached and assaulted her. The local people, alerted by the child’s screams, arrived at the scene, but the culprit had already fled. After reviewing the CCTV footage, the locals identified the culprit and apprehended him. He later confessed to his crime and asked for forgiveness. In a local panchayat meeting, the culprit was ordered to punish himself by hitting himself with 10 slippers. Following this, the matter was considered resolved, and the girl returned to West Bengal with her family. The incident has caused outrage in the community, and the police have initiated an investigation following the viral spread of the CCTV footage on social media. Noida Shocker: Amity University Student Dragged Out of Car and Thrashed by Four Men, Viral Video Surfaces.

Boy Forcibly Kisses Girl in Mathura

वेस्ट बंगाल की एक लड़की परिवार सहित मथुरा में धार्मिक स्थलों के दर्शन करने आई। जहां वो रुकी थी, वहीं पड़ोस में रहने वाले एक लड़के ने इस लड़की को सरेआम Kiss कर दिया। CCTV से पहचान करके आरोपी को पकड़ा गया। एक आश्रम में पंचायत बुलाई गई। इसमें आरोपी द्वारा खुद के सिर पर 10 चप्पल… pic.twitter.com/7xfOlWh7ph — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) April 13, 2024

