Vishnu Deo Sai, the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, has advised youngsters to adhere to traditional Indian values rather than embracing foreign cultures. Recently, speaking at a rally held in the Jashpur district's Kandora region, he said that serving our parents is the greatest thing we can do and that we should all touch their feet every day, seeking their blessings and showing our respect for them. The Chief Minister also declared February 14, also celebrated as Valentine's Day across the world, as 'Matru-Pitru Pujan Divas' (Mother-Father Worship Day). "On the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami on 14th February, our government has decided to celebrate Mother-Father Worship Day with Basant Panchami Utsav and Saraswati Puja in all the schools. An order in this regard has been issued from the ministry today. This will awaken awareness among children about the glorious culture and cultural values ​​of our country India", the latter said in a recent tweet via his official X handle. Cow Hug Day To Replace Valentine's Day? Animal Welfare Board of India Appeals Citizen To Celebrate February 14 by Hugging a Bovine.

Chhattisgarh CM Declares February 14 as Matru-Pitru Pujan Divas

14 फरवरी को बसंत पंचमी के शुभ अवसर पर सभी विद्यालयों में बसंत पंचमी उत्सव, सरस्वती पूजन के साथ मातृ-पितृ पूजन दिवस मनाने का हमारी सरकार ने निर्णय लिया है। इस संदर्भ में आज मंत्रालय से आदेश जारी कर दिए गया है। इससे बच्चों में हमारे देश भारत की वैभवशाली संस्कृति एवं सांस्कारिक… pic.twitter.com/WHJgC2otBg — Vishnu Deo Sai (@vishnudsai) February 13, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)