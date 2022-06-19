Mawsynram, dubbed as the wettest place on earth, on Friday recorded breaking rains. Mawsynram, situated 60.9 kilometres from Shillong, received 1003.6 mm of rainfall in 24 hours, the highest-ever recorded so far.

The wettest place in the world, Mawsynram, India just recorded a mind boggling 39.51 inches (1003.6 mm) of rain in the last 24 hours. These are what the waterfalls in the area look like. pic.twitter.com/WRktarmMax — US StormWatch (@US_Stormwatch) June 17, 2022

