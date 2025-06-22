In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh, a man allegedly targeted a BJP corporator's residence in Meerut. According to a journalist who shared the news on X (formerly Twitter), the man identified as Shaurya targeted the BJP leader's house, thinking it was his girlfriend's house after a mix-up. It is reported that the alleged incident occurred following a relationship dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. It is learnt that Shaurya wanted to target his girlfriend's house; however, he ended up stone-pelting at the BJP corporator's residence in a mix-up. A disturbing video showing Shaurya and four of his accomplices targeting the BJP leader's house in Meerut has also surfaced online. After the incident came to light, the police arrested four suspects. It is also learned that Shaurya is on the run. Meerut Man Arrested for Hiding Identity to Marry Woman.

Man Targets BJP Corporator's Residence After Mix-Up in Meerut

After a mix-up, UP man targets BJP corporator's residence thinking of it as his girlfriend's house Following a relationship dispute in UP's Meerut, a young man identified as Shaurya wanted to target his girlfriend's house but instead ended up stone-pelting at BJP corporator's… pic.twitter.com/NtQizmdOE9 — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) June 22, 2025

