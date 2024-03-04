A sugarcane truck overturned at Mawana bus stand mode in Parikshitgarh, Meerut, on Sunday, causing damage to two shops and two power poles. The driver of the truck escaped from the scene, leaving behind the overloaded vehicle. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. The shopkeepers and artisans who were present at the spot ran away to save their lives. The accident also broke two poles of a power line, disrupting the electricity supply in the area. However, no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident. The police arrived at the spot and removed the truck and the broken poles with the help of a JCB machine. They also seized the truck and took it to the police station. Close Encounter: Leopard Crosses Path With Biker in UP’s Meerut, CCTV Footage Surfaces.

Sugarcane Truck Overturns, Falls on Shops

#Meerut - An overloaded truck full of sugarcane overturned on a shop. As soon as the truck overturned, there was a stampede in the market. During the accident, the electric pole along with the wire broke. People standing nearby had a narrow escape, the shop broke. pic.twitter.com/fS3q7YqFFh — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) March 4, 2024

