Meesho Limited Share Price Today, May 6, 2026

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Stocks of Meesho Limited (NSE: MEESHO) opened in the red today, May 6. As soon as the stock market opened for business, shares of Meesho Limited (NSE: MEESHO) were trading at INR 198.13 and fell by INR 5.60 or 2.75 per cent. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, stocks of Meesho Limited (NSE: MEESHO) saw their 52-week high of INR 254.40 on December 18 last year. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, May 6, 2026: Larsen & Toubro, UCO Bank, and United Breweries Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday.

Meesho Share Price Today, May 6, 2026

Shares of Meesho opened in the red today (Photo Credits: NSE)

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2026 09:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).