Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, December 2, took to X, formerly Twitter, and reacted to Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni post about meeting her "good friend". Resharing Italy PM Giorgia Meloni's post, the Indian Prime Minister said, "Meeting friends is always a delight". On Friday, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni shared a picture with PM Narendra Modi from the United Nations Climate Change Conference 2023. "Good friends at COP28. #Melodi", the tweet by Giorgia Meloni read. The two leaders met on the sidelines of the UN Climate Change Conference 2023, which was held in Dubai. Melodi! Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Shares Selfie with 'Good Friend' Indian PM Narendra Modi at COP28.

Meeting Friends Is Always a Delight!

Meeting friends is always a delight. https://t.co/4PWqZZaDKC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 2, 2023

