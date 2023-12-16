The Western Railway is set to conduct a two-hour mega block in order to disassemble a steel girder in preparation for building an overbridge at Palghar Road. The mega block will be implemented from 10 am to noon on Sunday, December 17. Six suburban trains would be partially cancelled as a result of the block, which affects both Up and Down Main Lines between Umroli and Palghar stations on the Virar-Dahanu Road Section. In addition, twelve long-distance trains will be controlled en way, and two shuttle services will be completely cancelled during the block time. Mega Block on Sunday, December 10, 2023: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected on Central and Harbour Lines, No Block on Western Line; Check Complete Details.

Mega Block on Sunday, December 17

