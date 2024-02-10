Mumbai local train services on the Central, Western, Harbour, and Transharbour lines will be affected due to a mega block scheduled for Sunday, February 11. The block is being conducted to carry out various engineering and maintenance works on tracks, overhead equipment, and signaling systems. During the block period, local train services on the slow line from Matunga to Thane stations will be diverted to the fast line. This diversion will result in some local services being cancelled, while others may run with a delay of up to 20 minutes. Furthermore, UP/Down local train services from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminal, Mumbai to Panvel/Belapur and Thane to Panvel will be suspended during the block period. Commuters are advised to plan their journeys accordingly to avoid any inconvenience. Sion Over Bridge Shut For Demolition: Mumbai Traffic Police Declares These Roads as No Parking to Avoid Traffic Congestion, Check Details.

Mumbai Mega Block

