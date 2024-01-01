Meghalaya Police have busted an hardcore interstate drug trafficking syndicate in Khliehriat area. According to news agency ANI, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma announced drugs worth Rs Six Crore was seized during the operation. A car was also recovered from the miscreants. Meghalaya: BSF Thwarts Cattle Smuggling Attempt Along International Border (Watch Video).

Meghalaya Police Bust Major Interstate Drug Trafficking Racket:

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma says the State police have seized Heroin worth Rs 6 crores at Khliehriat from a hardcore interstate drug trafficker along with a car. pic.twitter.com/2g5exNXyPr — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2024

