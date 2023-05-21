PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday took a swipe at the Modi government saying that G20 is an event for the country but BJP has hijacked it. "They have even replaced the logo with Lotus, the logo should have been something related to the country, not a party...it is the SAARC that will establish the leadership of our country within this region...why not have a SAARC summit and address our problem," she said. Mufti also said that she won't fight Assembly elections till Article 370 is restored in Jammu & Kashmir. "I don't see Assembly elections being held in the near future," she added. Jammu and Kashmir: Mehbooba Mufti Snubs Critics After Performing Ritual Inside Shiv Temple in Poonch (Watch Video)

I Don't See Assembly Elections Being Held in the Near Future

I won't fight Assembly elections till Article 370 is restored in Jammu & Kashmir...I don't see Assembly elections being held in the near future: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti in Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/DWA7vl8Atu — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)