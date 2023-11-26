A woman vandalised a car after the driver mistakenly drove the vehicle over the Rangoli she had made outside her house. The incident took place in Madhya Pradesh’s Narsinghpur. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media platforms. In the viral video, the woman can be seen hitting on the car’s window with a rod and when confronted she can be heard asking the man “meri rangoli kyun mitai…andha hai kya.” A case has been registered in the matter. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman Abducted by Bike-Borne Miscreants in Broad Daylight at Gwalior Bus Stand; Disturbing CCTV Footage Surfaces.

Woman Vandalises Car in Narsinghpur

