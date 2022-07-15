After the first positive case of Monkeypox was reported from Kerala on Thursday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare released guidelines for the management of Monkeypox disease. According to the ministry's guidelines, international passengers should avoid close contact with sick people, contact with dead or live wild animals, and others. The ministry has also urged people to consult the nearest health facility if they were in an area where monkeypox was reported or if they had contact with a person that might have had monkeypox.

