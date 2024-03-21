The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued a cautionary advisory on Thursday, March 21, urging social media influencers to abstain from endorsing offshore online betting and gambling platforms. Citing the significant financial and socio-economic ramifications, particularly on the youth, the Ministry emphasised the adverse effects of promoting such activities. Additionally, online advertisement intermediaries were advised against targeting Indian audiences with such promotional content, while social media platforms were urged to sensitise users to refrain from publishing such material. Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Launches Anti-Piracy Drive, Takes Action Against Piraters (Watch Video).

Government Issues Caution to Social Media Influencers

