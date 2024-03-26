The Kerala High Court on Tuesday, March 26, initiated a suo motu case after a 2-year-old child was allegedly assaulted and killed by her father. The high court bench of Justice Devan Ramachandran said that the fact that such an incident occurred in Kerala was shocking. During the hearing, the justice also stated that a similar case was reported in Thodupuzha a few years ago. Notably, the high court initiated a suo motu case based on news reports about the incident. The court also noted that complaints were made previously as well regarding the violent incidents in the house of the child as reported in the news. However, the complaints were not taken seriously by the police. 'Child Can Also Be Offender Under POCSO Act': Kerala High Court Refuses To Quash FIR Against Minor Accused of Sexually Assaulting 5-Year-Old Boy.

High Court Initiates Suo Motu Case

Kerala High Court initiates suo motu case after 2-year-old allegedly killed by father report by @GitiPratap https://t.co/oFYS5Lovxm — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) March 26, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)