White Tigress, named Mira, on Wednesday gave birth to two cubs in Gandhi Zoological Park in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district. One of the two cubs is white in colour and the other one is yellow in colour. Notably, the zoo is home to eight tigers. Out of the total four are white and four are yellow in colour.

