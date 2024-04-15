The Bombay High Court recently pulled up a trial court judge for convicting a postmaster for misappropriation of funds by overlooking the absence of documentary evidence of registers and journals of the Post Office crucial to verify the misappropriation. The high court bench of Justice SM Modak set aside the conviction of the postmaster. The court also criticised the lackadaisical approach of the prosecution and the judiciary while emphasising the importance of seizing and producing relevant documentary evidence during trial. It was alleged that the postmaster misappropriated Rs. 28,834 between August 20, 2006, and February 28, 2007. HC on Pregnant Minor: Hospital Cannot Insist on Police Complaint To Treat Pregnant Minor Girl, Says Bombay High Court.

High Court Pulls Up Trial Judge

