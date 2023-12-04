Squadron Leader Manisha Padhi has been appointed as Aide-De-Camp (ADC) to the Governor of Mizoram Hari Babu Kambhampati on Monday, December 4. Sqn Leader Manisha is India’s first female Indian Armed Forces officer to be appointed as ADC to the governor of the country. Colonel Shuchita Shekhar Becomes First Woman Officer to Assume Command of Communication Zone Mechanical Transport Battalion (See Pics).

Squadron Leader Manisha Padhi Appointed as ADC to Mizoram Governor

Squadron Leader Manisha Padhi appointed as Aide-De-Camp(ADC) to the Governor of Mizoram. Sqn Leader Manisha is India’s first Woman Indian Armed Forces officer to be appointed as Aide-De-Camp(ADC) to the Governor in the country: Governor of Mizoram (Source: Office of Governor of… pic.twitter.com/3wsWuI5hBW — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)