Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, February 7, said that the third term of his Government is not far. Replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks in the Rajya Sabha, the Indian Prime Minister said, "A few people call it 'Modi 3.0'. Modi 3.0 will use all its strength towards strengthening the foundation of Viksit Bharat." 'He Neither Lifts nor Launches': PM Narendra Modi Attacks Congress Over Rahul Gandhi, Says They Have Made a Start-Up for Their 'Yuvraj' (Watch Video).

Modi 3.0 Will Use All Its Strength

#WATCH | In Rajya Sabha, PM Narendra Modi says, "The third term of our Government is not far. A few people call it 'Modi 3.0'. Modi 3.0 will use all its strength towards strengthening the foundation of Viksit Bharat." pic.twitter.com/IaGGkTmdJd — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)