Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted to Congress leader Charan Das Mahant's 'lathi' remark during a public rally in Bastar, Chhattisgarh, on Monday, April 8, 2024. “While some people want to strike me with a ‘lathi’, they should know that I’m the son of a poor; I keep my head high”, he stated. Congress’ star campaigner Mahant caused a stir at a public event in Rajnandgaon on Tuesday when he allegedly said that they wanted someone to approach Prime Minister Modi with a stick. He said this while urging the voters to support the former chief minister and Congress party candidate Bhupesh Baghel in his bid to win the Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha seat. PM Narendra Modi Takes Jibe at Congress During Rally in Bihar's Jamui, Says 'Congress Brought Disrepute to India During Its Rule'.

PM Narendra Modi Reacts to Congress Leader Charan Das Mahant's 'Laathi' Remark

Bastar, Chhattisgarh: PM Narendra Modi reacts on Congress leader Charan Das Mahant's 'laathi' remarks. pic.twitter.com/UrEvhwWLlX — IANS (@ians_india) April 8, 2024

