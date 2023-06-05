Veteran journalist Barkha Dutt on Monday revealed that the YouTube account belonging to her digital news platform, The Mojo Story, was infiltrated by hackers who removed all its content. Dutt further added that a live streaming featuring Elon Musk was played on the YouTube channel instead of its content. She expressed her frustration, highlighting that her company had repeatedly urged YouTube to take action and prevent any alterations by freezing the platform. YouTubers Tanmay Bhat, Abdu Rozik, and Aishwarya Mohanraj Allege Hacking of Their Accounts.

Mojo Story YouTube Channel Hacked!

The @themojostory email and YouTube Channel have been hacked. We are currently without access to our own platform. If you see anything strange on our platforms or from us, please ignore it for the time being . Hoping to resolve this soon. — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) June 4, 2023

'All Content Deleted, Live Streaming of Elon Musk Played'

