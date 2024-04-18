The Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Mumbai has provisionally attached immovable and movable properties worth Rs 97.79 crores belonging to Ripu Sudan Kundra, also known as Raj Kundra, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. The attached properties include a residential flat in Juhu, currently registered in the name of Shilpa Shetty, a residential bungalow located in Pune, and equity shares held in the name of Raj Kundra. This action by the ED is part of its ongoing investigation into alleged financial irregularities involving Raj Kundra. Raj Kundra Pornography Case: ED Lodges Money Laundering Case Against the Businessman and Wife Shilpa Shetty.

Money Laundering Case

ED, Mumbai has provisionally attached immovable and movable properties worth Rs 97.79 crores belonging to Ripu Sudan Kundra aka Raj Kundra under the provisions of PMLA, 2002. The attached properties include a Residential flat situated in Juhu presently in the name of Smt. Shilpa… — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)