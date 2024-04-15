India likely to see above-normal monsoon, the Indian Meteorological Department said in its monsoon 2024 forecast on Monday, April 15. Seasonal rainfall during the southwest monsoon is likely to be 106% of long-period average of 87 cm, the IMD added. Monsoon rain normally reaches the coast of India's southernmost Kerala state on June 1. However, it set in over Kerala on June 8 last year. Monsoon in India: IMD Conducts Pre-Cyclone Exercise for April-June 2024.

Monsoon 2024 Forecast by IMD:

IMD predicts 2024 southwest monsoon season (June to September) rainfall over the country as a whole to be above normal (>104% of the Long Period Average (LPA)). Seasonal rainfall is likely to be 106% of LPA with a model error of ± 5%. LPA of monsoon rainfall (1971-2020) is 87 cm. pic.twitter.com/bgBhLX0M2W — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) April 15, 2024

Monsoon Rainfall 2024 Forecast:

#WATCH | Delhi: M Ravichandran, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences says, "According to the rainfall data from 1971 till 2020, we have introduced new long-period average and normal...According to this normal, from June 1 to 30 September, the average of the total rainfall of the… pic.twitter.com/4q7c5VxkKB — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2024

