India likely to see above-normal monsoon, the Indian Meteorological Department said in its monsoon 2024 forecast on Monday, April 15. Seasonal rainfall during the southwest monsoon is likely to be 106% of long-period average of 87 cm, the IMD added. Monsoon rain normally reaches the coast of India's southernmost Kerala state on June 1. However, it set in over Kerala on June 8 last year. Monsoon in India: IMD Conducts Pre-Cyclone Exercise for April-June 2024.

