A massive fire broke out in Assam today, February 28. As per news agency PTI, several houses were burnt after a massive fire broke out due to a gas cylinder explosion in Assam's Morigaon. The gas cylinder exploded in Mayong village. Assam: Fire Breaks out at Commercial Complex in Guwahati.

Fire Breaks Out in Assam

VIDEO | Several houses burnt after a massive fire broke out due to gas cylinder explosion in Mayong village in Assam’s Morigaon earlier today. pic.twitter.com/RWnrpvhLGr — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 28, 2024

