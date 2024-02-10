Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi commended the productivity of the 17th Lok Sabha, led by PM Narendra Modi, citing the passage of 221 Bills during its tenure. In a press conference after the conclusion of the last session, Joshi hailed the historic achievements, stating, "Total number of Bills passed by both the Houses is 221. Overall, there were a few disruptions and other things. But this is the most successful tenure under the leadership of PM Modi. Historic Bills were passed. Present Members of the 17th Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are fortunate enough, according to me." PM Modi in Lok Sabha: These Five Years Were About Reform, Perform and Transform in Country, Says Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Last Day of Budget Session (Watch Videos).

Most Successful Tenure Under PM Narendra Modi's Leadership

#WATCH | Delhi | Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi holds a press conference after the conclusion of the last session of the 17th Lok Sabha. He says, "Total number of Bills passed by both the Houses is 221. Overall, there were a few disruptions and other things. But… pic.twitter.com/RxNPmf67aZ — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2024

