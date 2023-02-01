Veteran BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Uma Bharti has said she will start opening cow shelters in liquor shops in the state because CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan did not unveil the new liquor policy. Uma Bharti said: "CM had told me that he'll announce the new liquor policy on Jan 31. I'll no longer wait for the new liquor policy but, day after tomorrow, I'll open cow shelters in liquor shops." She also asked CM Chouhan to stop being "sevak" (servant) and become "prashasak" (administrator). 'Gopal Kanda Cannot Get Away With His Crimes by Winning Election': Uma Bharti Urges BJP Not to Take Tainted MLA's Support in Haryana.

Uma Bharti Says She Will Start Cow Shelters in Liquor Shops:

MP | CM had told me that he'll announce the new liquor policy on Jan 31. I'll no longer wait for the new liquor policy but, day after tomorrow, I'll open cow shelters in liquor shops. I appeal to MP CM to come out of role of 'sevak' & become 'prashasak': Ex-MP CM Uma Bharti(31.1) pic.twitter.com/pjGMQ07Oi6 — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) February 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)