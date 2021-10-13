A group of Muslim students booked for assaulting their schoolmates over chanting of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' at a prayer meeting in Madhya Pradesh's Agar Malwa on Wednesday.

MP: FIR registered against a group of Muslim students for allegedly assaulting their schoolmates over chanting of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' at a prayer meeting in Agar Malwa "Nine known & 9 unknown people were booked on charges of rioting &assault," Badod SHO Vivek Kanodia said y'day pic.twitter.com/FjmyIboYCw — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)