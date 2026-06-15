MP Road Accident: 5 Killed, Including 3 Family Members, After Speeding SUV Crashes Into Tree in Narmadapuram

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Five people, including three members of the same family, were killed and two others critically injured after their high-speed SUV crashed into a roadside tree in Madhya Pradesh’s Narmadapuram district on Monday evening. The accident occurred around 6:00 PM near Dokrikheda village on the Matkuli-Pipariya road, close to the Satpura Tiger Reserve. According to the police, the victims were returning to Pipariya from Chhindwara district after attending a family event. Additional Superintendent of Police Abhishek Rajan stated that the driver lost control of the vehicle while attempting to overtake a motorcycle, causing the SUV to collision heavily with the tree. Emergency responders shifted the two injured passengers to a nearby hospital in Pipariya, where they remain in critical condition. An investigation into the exact cause of the crash is currently underway. Solapur Road Accident: 14 Pilgrims, Including Children, Killed After Vehicle Plunges Into Roadside Well (Watch Videos).

MP Road Accident

Five people, including three members of family, killed as SUV crashes into roadside tree in Narmadapuram district of MP: Police. pic.twitter.com/rAExWLBvV3 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 15, 2026

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 09:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).