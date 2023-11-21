Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani praised West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday, November 21, at Bengal Global Business Summit 2023. In a video shared by the news agency PTI, Mukesh Ambani said, "As the late (former PM) Atal Bihari Vajpayee described you (Mamata Banerjee), you are truly an 'Agni Kanya'. The 'Agni' of struggle and sacrifice has made you and your golden character shine brighter. Now you are making 'Shonar Bangla' shine brighter." Further, he said, "The rate of GDP growth is much higher in West Bengal at 11 and a half per cent". "The tax revenue has tripled and so have IT expenses". "Capital expenditure on agriculture and align sectors increased seven times". "The number of medium and small industry clusters have gone up ten times, Bengal has poised to become the logistics hub of the East." Bengal Global Business Summit 2023: Reliance Industries to Invest Additional Rs 20,000 Crore in West Bengal in 3 Years, Says Mukesh Ambani.

Mukesh Ambani Speaking at Bengal Global Business Summit 2023

