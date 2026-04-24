Mumbai: 1 Dead, 10 Injured As Group Falls Into SRA Construction Site Pit Near Metro Mall in Bhandup (Watch Video)

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A 25-year-old man was killed and ten others sustained injuries after falling into a deep pit at an under-construction site in Bhandup (West) late Thursday night. The incident occurred around 11:30 PM near Metro Mall, where a Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) project is currently underway. The victims were reportedly guests at an event at the nearby Matoshri Marriage Hall when they accidentally plunged into the excavation. Emergency teams, including the Mumbai Fire Brigade and local police, launched an immediate rescue operation. While most victims are stable, Bhalchandra Falle was tragically declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. Mumbai Building Collapse: Portion of an Under-Construction Building Collapses in Versova, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Bhandup Construction Pit Collapse

One killed, 10 injured as group of people falls into pit at under-construction site in Mumbai's Bhandup area: Officials. pic.twitter.com/myE6PkPkag — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 24, 2026

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2026 09:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).