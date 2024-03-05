A 42-year-old passenger, Mohammed Fakruddin Mohammed Ammruddin, was arrested by Sahar Police in Mumbai for allegedly lighting a 'beedi' onboard an IndiGo flight. The incident occurred during a Delhi-Mumbai flight while the aircraft was en route. Ammruddin has been charged under section 336 of the IPC and relevant sections of the Aircraft Act. He was sent to judicial custody following the incident, raising concerns over in-flight safety protocols. IndiGo Passengers Raise Slogans After Delhi-Deoghar Flight Cancelled by Airline, Video Surfaces.

Passenger Lights 'Beedi' Onboard IndiGo Flight

A 42-year-old passenger arrested by Sahar Police in Mumbai for lighting a 'beedi' onboard a flight. The passenger, identified as Mohammed Fakruddin Mohammed Ammruddin, has been sent to judicial custody. Case registered u/s 336 of the IPC and and relevant section of the Aircraft… — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)