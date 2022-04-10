Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday inaugurated revamped chowks, maidans, and bus stops in his Worli constituency. The Yuva Sena leader also inaugurated the revamped bus stop of Famous Studio under the tactical urbanism initiative. The newly renovated bus stop comes with a beautiful backdrop of the Mahalaxmi racecourse. "You will soon spot these sleek bus stops in another 105 locations in the city & suburban Mumbai," he said in a tweet.

Check tweets

Revamped 'Famous Studio' Bus Stop

Revamped bus stop of Famous Studio under our tactical urbanism initiative with a beautiful backdrop of the Mahalaxmi racecourse. You will soon spot these sleek bus stops in another 105 locations in the city & suburban Mumbai pic.twitter.com/t8OU8xADIN — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) April 10, 2022

Shri Shantinath Chowk in Worli

Inaugurated the revamped Shri.Shantinath Chowk in Worli. The improved junction will smoothen traffic movement to and fro G. K. Marg and Dainik Shivner Marg pic.twitter.com/XAVBj8WtLS — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) April 10, 2022

Revamped Late Smt. Sunita Dattaji Nalawade Manoranjan Maidan

माझ्या वरळी मतदारसंघातील नवीन सुधारणा करण्यात आलेल्या कै. श्रीमती सुनिता दत्ताजी नलावडे मनोरंजन मैदानाचे लोकार्पण केले. Opened doors to the newly revamped Late Smt. Sunita Dattaji Nalawade Manoranjan Maidan in my Worli constituency pic.twitter.com/EvWCA5Q9ur — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) April 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)