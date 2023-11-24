The Mumbai International Airport received a 'threat email to blow up Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport's (CSMIA) Terminal 2 on Thursday, November 23. According to reports, the sender of the threatening email has demanded that a payment of $1 million in Bitcoin be made within 48 hours in order to stop this explosion. The Sahar Police Station has filed a complaint against an unidentified individual who used the email address "quaidacasrol@gmail.com" to send the threatening email. According to police, at about 11:00 am on Thursday, the email was received in Mumbai International Airport Limited's (MIAL) feedback mailbox. Mumbai Airport Threat Call Case: Man From Govandi Arrested for Threatening To Blow Up Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Mumbai Airport Bomb Threat

