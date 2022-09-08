The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has started bus services from Mumbai's International Airport (T2) to various parts of the city. As per reports, the BEST bus services from International Airport (T2) will begin on Friday, September 9. Passengers who want to travel from Mumbai Airport to various parts of the city can book their seats on the airport bus services that have been started by BEST. The BEST will operate these services on four routes and the buses will ply from Terminal 2 or the International airport to various parts of the city. One can use BEST's Chalo app to book their seats in order to travel from Mumbai Airport from September 9.

Check Tweet:

From 9th September you can book your seat in Airport bus services operated by @myBESTBus @fpjindia pic.twitter.com/pXOjeNY6B9 — Kamal Mishra (@Yourskamalk) September 8, 2022

