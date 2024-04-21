A fire broke out at the BJP office in Mumbai's Churchgate on Sunday, April 21, with fire tenders rushing to contain the blaze. Initial reports suggest that the fire was caused by a suspected short circuit during welding work in the office kitchen. The fire tenders promptly brought the situation under control. Further details are awaited as authorities investigate the incident. Mumbai Fire Videos: Massive Blaze Engulfs Garment Shop in Dindoshi, Eight Fire Tenders Rushed to the Scene.

BJP Office Fire

#NewsAlert | Fire breaks out at BJP office in Mumbai's Churchgate pic.twitter.com/heKBGBfH4m — NDTV (@ndtv) April 21, 2024

