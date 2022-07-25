A white sedan car on Sunday early morning, July 25 caught fire on Mira-Bhayander Road near Mumbai, Maharashtra. After the car started catching fire woman and the driver came out of it immediately. The incident took place near the Bhayander Golden Nest Circle. No injuries or casualty reported during the incident, but the vehicle burned into ashes.

Watch Video Here:

