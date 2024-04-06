Mumbai: Central Railway Announces Power and Traffic Blocks Due to Launch of Girders for FOB at Kasara, Check Details Here

Due to the launching of girders for FOB at Kasara, the Central Railway has announced power and traffic block on Saturday, April 6, 2024. The blocks will take place from 22:50 hrs to 1:18 hrs between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kasara, and from 5:01 hrs to 6:30 hrs between Kalyan and CSMT. Short termination of Suburban trains at Kalyan will occur, the Central Railway said in a post via its official handle on X. Mumbai: Central Railway Announces Night Traffic Blocks To Dismantle Foot Over Bridge Girders at Dadar Station.

Central Railway Announces Power and Traffic Blocks on April 6

Power & Traffic Block due to launching of girders for FOB at Kasara on 06/07.4.24 (Saturday/Sunday) from 22:50 hrs to 1:18 hrs between CSMT and Kasara. Also, from 5:01 hrs to 6:30 hrs between Kalyan and CSMT. P.S: Short termination of Suburban trains at Kalyan will occur.… pic.twitter.com/d64aLHTycl — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) April 6, 2024

