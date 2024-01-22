Clashes broke out between two groups of different communities in the Mira Road neighbourhood in Mumbai, Maharashtra on Sunday night, January 21, 2024. The miscreants reportedly used stones and sticks to deface cars that had flags with images of Lord Rama on them. “At around 11 pm yesterday, some people of the Hindu community were raising slogans in 3-4 vehicles in the Naya Nagar area of Mira Road adjacent to Mumbai. After this, an argument started with some people belonging to the Muslim community”, DCP Jayant Bajbale told news agency ANI on Monday. Seeing the deteriorating situation, the police vehicle immediately reached the spot and took some people into custody. The situation has been brought under control and a flag march was conducted in the area. Naya Nagar Police has registered a case against 5 people, arrested them and has started investigating the matter, he added. Mumbai Ram Navami Violence Case: Accused Jameel Merchant Approaches Bombay High Court Seeking Quashing of FIR.

Communal Tensions Erupt in Mumbai

