In a shocking incident captured on video, a traffic police constable was seen brutally assaulting a young individual in broad daylight. The video doing rounds on social media claimed that the incident occurred in Mumbai. The viral footage depicted the constable kicking and slapping the youth, who pleaded for the violence to stop. Following the uproar online, the Mumbai traffic police department issued a clarification, stating that the video is old and from another city, with necessary action already taken by the concerned police department. Mega Block on Sunday, February 11: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected on Western, Central, Harbour and Transharbour Lines; Check Timings and Other Details.

Mumbai Traffic Cop Assaults Youth

Watch traffic policemen thrash a youth publicly at this busy junction in Mumbai | Clip shared by Darshan Soni. pic.twitter.com/QfSahyme6w — MUMBAI NEWS (@Mumbaikhabar9) February 10, 2024

Mumbai Police Responds

Dear Mumbaikars, please note that this is an old video from another city and the concerned police department has already taken necessary action https://t.co/pokzRKZ8JN — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) February 10, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)