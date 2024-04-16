A fire erupted at the Girnar Galaxy building at Mumbai's Malad on Tuesday, April 16, injuring 11 persons. According to the BMC, the blaze was in Girnar Galaxy building in Sundar Lane at Malad-west near Uncle Kitchens. "11 people injured after a fire broke out in the Girnar Galaxy building located in the Malad area of Mumbai. As soon as information about the fire was received, the fire brigade reached the spot and controlled the fire. All the injured have been admitted to the nearby hospital for treatment," BMC said. Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts at Pay and Accounts Office, Video Shows Black Smoke Covering Skies.

Mumbai Fire

Maharashtra | 11 people injured after a fire broke out in the Girnar Galaxy building located in the Malad area of Mumbai. As soon as information about the fire was received, the fire brigade reached the spot and brought the fire under control. All the injured have been admitted… — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2024

