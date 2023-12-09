A distressing incident unfolded in Mumbai as a fire engulfed a BEST bus near JJ Hospital on Saturday morning, December 9, alarming social media with visuals of the blazing vehicle and thick smoke shrouding its surroundings. Firefighters are currently on the scene, tirelessly battling the flames as the cause of the fire remains unknown. Fortunately, the timely evacuation of the bus prevented any injuries or casualties. Authorities are actively investigating the incident, and more details are anticipated. Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Slums At Appa Pada Area of Malad East (Watch Videos).

BEST Bus on Fire Near JJ Hospital

On more @myBESTBus Bus ( wet lease) Caught Fire on 09th December at 08.20 am near https://t.co/TuGKMSPb84, fortunately no one injured @fpjindia pic.twitter.com/u4K5s60xLT — Kamal Mishra (@Yourskamalk) December 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)