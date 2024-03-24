In an unfortunate incident in Mumbai, one person died and four others were injured after they fell into an open drain in Sewri. The incident was confirmed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The deceased and the injured are said to be labourers. The civic body said that the alleged incident took place while repairing work of the box drain was underway in Sewri. BMC Gets News Commissioner: Election Commission Directs Maharashtra Govt To Appoint Bhushan Gagrani As New Commissioner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Five Fall Into Open Drain in Sewri

