A body of a woman, who had been cut into pieces, was found in a rented flat in Mumbai's Mira Road area on June 7. According to the Mumbai police, the woman was hacked to death. The deceased has been identified as 32-year-old Saraswati Vaidya who was living in the rental flat in Akashganga building with her 56-year-old partner, Manoj Sahni. They were in live-in relationship. The police detained Sahni. According to a report, Sahni allegedly killed his live-in partner Saraswati, chopped her body with a tree cutter and boiled body parts in a cooker. Further investigation was underway. Mumbai Murder: Woman and Her Male Friend Assault Former's Live-In Partner With Bat in Dombivli, Leave Him To Die; Arrested.

Chopped Body of Woman Found in Mira Road Flat, Live-In Partner Detained:

The victim has been identified as Saraswati Vaidya, 32, who was living for 3 years in the rental flat in Akashganga building with her 56-year-old partner, Manoj Sahni: Jayant Bajbale, DCP, Mumbai — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2023

VIDEO | The body of a 36-year-old woman, chopped into several pieces, was found in a flat on the seventh floor of a building in the Mira-Bhayandar area of Thane district on Wednesday night. The woman's live-in partner is the prime suspect in the case, who is yet to be arrested. pic.twitter.com/0vH4CBWjT3 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 8, 2023

