In a tragic accident, a woman was killed and a little girl was badly injured after an iron rod of an under-construction building fell on the auto-rickshaw they were travelling in. The shocking incident took place in Mumbai's Jogeshwari. The injured girl has been admitted to the hospital for treatment. The Mumbai police have launched a probe into the matter. Mumbai: Slab of Under-Construction Building Collapses at Khindipada in Bhandup, Two Youths Killed.

Iron Rod Falls on Moving Auto Rickshaw:

