A Mumbai local train's wheel caught fire on Thursday (February 16) morning near Asangaon railway station. After noticing the fire, passengers started panicking and jumped down from the train. The wheels of the train caught fire due to friction in the brakes. The entire incident created chaos on tracks near the Asangaon railway station during the morning rush hour. Navi Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts At a Garments Godown in Turbhe, Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot (See Pics)

Mumbai Train's Wheel Caught Fire Near Asangaon Railway Station

