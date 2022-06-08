Ahead of the Rajya Sabha Elections, a meeting of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was held with all three parties - Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP discussing the strategy. Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray, NCP's Sharad Pawar, and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge were among the others present at the meeting held at Trident. Shiv Sena MP Anil Desai said, "We have good numbers (for Rajya Sabha elections). All four candidates of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will be elected to the Rajya Sabha."

