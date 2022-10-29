It's trouble for comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. As reportedly, Mumbai NCB has filed a 200-page chargesheet against them before the court. They were arrested in 2020 after seizure of 86.50 grams of Marijuana from their home. They are currently out on bail. Bharti Singh and Husband Harsh Limbachiyaa Granted Bail In The Drug Related Probe.

Check It Out:

Mumbai NCB files a 200-page chargesheet against comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiya before the court. They were arrested in 2020 in connection with a drugs case, they are currently out on bail: NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)