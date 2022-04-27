After Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey shared a video showing MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana having tea at Khar police station, the Mumbai Police is expected to issue another CCTV footage from Santacruz Police Station. This comes after the police found out that the Rana couple were treated well even at Santacruz PS, as opposed to Navneet Rana's ill-treatment allegations. Police officials said that Rana couple told Bandra Court on Sunday that they had no complaints against the police in view of the "ill-treatment in custody" allegations levelled by Navneet Rana.

Check tweet:

